Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club Announces a Party with a Purpose

C-U in the Prairibbean XV — Concert to Benefit DSC

DSC partners with the Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club (EIPHC) as the beneficiary of the 2019, C-U in the Prairibbean XV concert to be held outdoors on Saturday, Aug. 3rd in downtown Champaign, in the parking lot in front of the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum from 5:00 p.m-11:00 p.m. This year the EIPHC is celebrating their 15th anniversary of this fundraiser for local and national charities. Past recipients include the Mills Breast Cancer Center, Cunningham Children’s Home, Camp New Hope, the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association and most recently DSC. Over the past 14 years, EIPHC has given back over $539,000 to local organizations.

Music for this year’s event will be performed by nationally known, award-winning, tropical-rock band, The Boat Drunks, a high-energy performance by The Tons O’ Fun Band, and this year the duo, Jake and Jackson will kick-off the night of music starting at 5:15 p.m.