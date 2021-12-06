C-U at Home opening emergency winter shelters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – C-U at Home is working on a way to get more people out of the cold this winter. The organization is planning to open two emergency winter shelters soon.

The shelters would be non-sober – one for men and one for women. Officials say they still need to finalize locations and get final approval on funding.

But they wanted to make sure all gaps in the community are filled, especially during colder months.

“I know our men and women appreciate that, depending on where they are in their life, where they are in their decision-making, knowing that they have people in the community that care about them and want to have a service for them is very uplifting,” said Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus.

C-U at Home is looking for workers to staff the emergency shelters. They say there are full and parttime positions available.