C-U at Home hotline: a good alternative to contacting police

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tomorrow kicks off C-U at Home’s One Winter Night. That’s where people volunteer to sleep outside to raise awareness about homelessness and to raise money.

Ahead of that event, we’re sharing more about what C-U at Home does for their friends without addresses. There are eight spots where they’ll be staying in Champaign and Farmer City tomorrow. Volunteers will sleep in boxes all night.

They choose that date every year because it’s typically one of the coldest nights. That’s exactly what homeless people have to deal with night after night. That’s why people need to support C-U at Home. They work with people in these exact situations to help connect them to resources, including a warm place to stay.

One way they do that is through a 24-hour hotline. Anyone can call it if they are having trouble with someone who may be homeless, but they don’t want to go as far as calling police.

“We can talk with them and relay to them the concerns of the business. The center’s open. We’ve got lunch today. Why don’t you come down to the shelter? Come down the the center. We just want to make sure they know they have options,” said C-U at Home Housing and Outreach Assistant John Parks.

That hotline also helps alleviate the burden on the police department. As we know, officers are busy. They don’t always have time to help homeless people with everything they need. C-U at Home employees also help de-escalate situations. They say sometimes people just need someone to talk to.

Most of their outreach calls end with them connecting someone with their emergency shelter. They have a year-round place where people can stay.

As we mentioned earlier, we’re hosting One Winter Night in the WCIA3 back lot this year. Each box dweller is committed to raising at least $1,000 to help C-U at Home provide services. That will be tomorrow, or you can learn more about donating by heading here.