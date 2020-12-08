C-U at home getting $15,000 matching gift pledge from Harrington Law

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home is kicking off its end-of-year fundraising drive.

It’s part of the One Winter Night 2021 campaign, and it’s coming with a $15,000 matching gift pledge from Harrington Law.

From now until the end of the 2020, all new donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to the pledge amount.

“Our firm got involved with C-U at Home in the matching gift capacity to hopefully significantly increase the money raised during the matching time frame,” says firm partner Patrick Harrington. “Our goal would be that the community support our efforts to match and help give the most vulnerable without an address, housing, safety, security, support, and hope.”

A press release from C-U at Home says Harrington Law has been a major sponsor for the organization. It adds the One Winter Night has been a community awareness and fundraising event for the past two years.

This year’s matching gift, the release says, continues the firms legacy of support for C-U at Home’s mission to serve people experiencing homelessness.

Harrington Law will be recognized at the One Winter Night 2021 event on Feb. 5 as an event sponsor.

“We are all trying hard to thrive during these challenging times,” says Rob Dalhaus III, C-U at Home Executive Director. “But we’ve seen one positive theme emerge that rings true: where it’s a little or a lot, do what you can.

“Our friends at Harrington Law have stepped forward to give others an opportunity to give what they can and have that gift matched — whether it’s a little, or a lot!

“This beautiful partnership is a reminder that blessings can happen when we call come together for a common cause.”

C-U at Home is a non-profit ministry based in Champaign, Ill. Founded in 2011, it engages and mobilizes the community to house and support the most vulnerable homeless on their journey of healing and restoration.

For more information, visit www.cuathome.us.