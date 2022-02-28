CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Masks are coming off. Governor Pritzker lifted the statewide mask mandate Monday.

Many business owners are embracing the end of the mandate, with the belief that people should be able to make their own choices.

“We are certainly happy to see the masks go away and hope that it’ll bring some of our members back,” Stephens Family YMCA CEO Jeff Scott said.

The YMCA has been down hundreds of family memberships since the pandemic was first reported. Scott said the end of the indoor mask mandate makes life feel little more normal.

“It’s a relief because it’s been hard to manage as a leader in an organization this big – the different sides and views and this gives people a chance to do what they think is best.”

He said it was already busier than normal Monday, but plenty people still decided to mask up.

“We get to see their smiles and they get to breathe a little better while they work out.”

Restaurants like Monical’s Pizza are also welcoming the change.

“I think I’m like a lot of people, where – we’re over it. It’s still an issue, of course – but it’s time to get things rolling again,” Tolono Monical’s owner Tim Swigart said.

Both businesses said safety is still their top priority, but they’re cautiously optimistic.

“We need to be back to normal… As a society, we just need to be back to normal,” Swigart said.

But, some people believe it might be too soon.

“At my age and vulnerability, [I’m] fully vaccinated plus a booster – but even so, I am concerned about my wife’s health. She, likewise, feels like we still need to protect ourselves,” YMCA member Burt Henne said.

He says he’ll feel comfortable going mask-less when infection rates go down, and vaccination rates go up.

“You make your own decision as to what your standards should be… So my wife and I have set our standards that we’re going to continue to wear masks and exercise social distancing and all the other things that have been proven effective.”

Private businesses may still choose to require customers to mask up… So you might not want to throw yours away yet.