Businesses enforce masks whether vaccinated or not

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some businesses are cracking down on their customers to wear masks no matter what.

Customers are told to wear them whether vaccinated or not at The Idea Store in the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

The staff has to wear them too, and they have one at the front desk if you forget yours.

“Nobody’s happy about it,” said Jessy Ruddell, the executive director of The Idea Store. “So I won’t say they’re happy to wear masks but the vast majority of our customers really want the pandemic to be over and want to be safe when they’re shopping.”

Because of COVID, The Idea Store is taking donations by appointment only.