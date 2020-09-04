Businesses defy mask mandate despite COVID-19 case spike

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Some businesses are openly defying the state’s mask mandate. Meanwhile COVID-19 cases in Coles County keep growing. Today there are nearly 1,100 cases there. Just a week ago, there were fewer than 900.

Coles County Public Health leaders think a mixture of behavior may be contributing to the rise. Administrator Diana Stenger feels it’s mostly tied to people gathering in groups bigger than 50, as well as not wearing masks or social-distancing.

Coles County has 1,096 cases. That’s 61 more just two days ago. Part of that is 115 cases between EIU faculty, staff and students.

The Corner Store Flea Market Owner Anthony Livingston says he doesn’t feel the need to enforce masks. “Most of the people that come in my shop kind of feel the same way. They’re tired of the masks and all of it,” he said. “I’m a Christian, and I walk in faith. God is stronger than any virus… I don’t believe that I would even carry it.”

Livingston says he’s fine with people keeping masks on while they’re inside, but he won’t tell anyone to put one on.

“I think it has to do with like the large influx of students coming back to Eastern,” said Charleston resident Austin Neal. Neal says there are a lot of things leading to the spike.

“I’ve heard the word ‘plandemic’ more times than I care to hear,” he said. “I feel like businesses are just trying to cater to the people who are coming in.” And Livingston says he has no intention of making a change.

“It’s freedom in here, whatever you wanna do. There’s just so much going on in the world right now. I’m letting people make their own choice.”

Public health officials say they are in touch with businesses that don’t enforce mask-wearing, but if those businesses continue to not follow guidelines, the state’s attorneys office will handle it.