Businesses adjust to pool shortage

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More people are turning to ‘stay-cations’ as the pandemic continues, and a lot are trying to improve their set-ups since they are going to be at home.

“Other years you normally have the new people who are buying pools, a couple new pool owners from other places, but it’s just been crazy with the amount of people who have come in,” says Aiden Coon of Ohana Pools. “Wanting a new pool or testing their water for a pool they just got.”

It is another way the coronavirus pandemic has made an impact. Stores that sell pools have had their stock fly off the shelves as more people prepare for summer at home. Ohana Pools in Urbana has seen demand quadruple over last year.

“I know we got about six new ones in a couple weeks ago and those sold in a matter of hours,” says Coon.

Other stores in the area have said the same thing. The problem is keeping up with such high demand. Pool developers around the nation have had to close for periods of time during the pandemic. And with fewer people being allowed in factories, they are not being produced as fast.

“A lot of the pools aren’t being made, or they’re being made slower,” says Coon. “It’s hard to get new pools in here for people who are wanting above ground pools. Those are back order for a little longer.”

Ohana says it is still taking down names for people to be contacted when pools are restocked.