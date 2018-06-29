Business ‘taps’ into anniversary with annual festival

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer is celebrating its two year anniversary with a four day festival.

They’re hosting an old school style festival with live music, horses, food trucks and of course beer.

The business has found success because of its uniqueness.

“We don’t have any televisions. We have big open seating plans, so it sort of forces people to sit next to each other that they may not normally sit next to at a restaurant and engage each other in a conversation and beer’s sort of the social lubricant and it helps to break down those barriers a little bit what I think in this day and age we need more and more of,” says

Matt Riggs.

Riggs sells German and American style beer with grain grown in Central Illinois.

The last day of the festival is Sunday.

