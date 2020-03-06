Business students commit to new majors

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hundreds of people took the stage to announced their commitment to UI on Thursday, but they were not new star point guards or quarterbacks.

They were students in the Gies College of Business. Thursday was the fifth annual Signing Day. It is similar to athletes committing to a school, but undecided Freshman and Sophomores commit on stage to their new majors. Dean Jeff Brown says the whole school likes to get involved.

“It really is a celebratory setting and we try to involve everybody in the college,” says Brown. “We really like to talk about the Gies College as a family. And just like family’s like to celebrate achievements, we like to do that as well.”

Chancellor Robert Jones was one of the guest speakers. He helped the students announce their new majors. The school says this is the only academic signing day in the country.