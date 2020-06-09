Business show support for the black community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the past week, events in the Capital City brought out thousands to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Demonstrators and community leaders are not the only ones calling for change.

In Springfield, not only have demonstrations been well attended and diverse but community members are supporting the message behind the movement.

Grab-a-Java has messages referencing everyday activities Black people have been arrested or killed while doing in recent years. The store’s signage at their second location highlights the struggle that still persist in the Black community, decades after the Civil Rights Movement.

While they are showing support through their signs, The Barbershop in Springfield created t-shirts with quotes about equality. Money from each shirt purchased goes to local organizations that uplift the community. Ward Two Alderman Shawn Gregory says the support means everything.

“It’s really encouraging to the black community to see so many people supporting their causes in the masses. I haven’t seen anything like this in my lifetime and I’m just proud to be apart of it,” said Gregory.

Demonstrators we spoke to say it’s been encouraging and surprising at the same time to see the overwhelming support they’ve received from the community.