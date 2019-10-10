Business owner gives out pumpkins

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of kids got free pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

Tom Owens works at Owens Auto Glass. He saw firsthand how many families were impacted by this year’s severe weather — a hailstorm in particular. He decided to give back for Halloween.

Owens looked up pumpkin bins on Facebook Marketplace, drove to a farm in Kentucky, then came back to Vermilion County and started handing them out.

He gave more than 800 pumpkins to kids in Danville, Tilton, Westville, Georgetown, Sidell and Indianola. Owens got a lot of smiles and thank yous along the way. He’s already brainstorming ways to help people during Thanksgiving.