CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five business leaders were honored on Wednesday for their contributions in making Champaign County a better place to live, work and visit.

The following five people were awarded the county’s 2022 Tourism Impact Awards by the Visit Champaign County Foundation:

Kayla Brown of Fire Doll Studio

The Riggs Family of Riggs Beer Company

Jon Seydl of the Krannert Art Museum

Syl Keller of the Monticello Railway Museum

Michael McDonald of Wood N’ Hog Barbeque

The awards were handed out at the foundation’s annual Toast to Tourism event at the Virginia Theatre.

“As we look at the recovery from the pandemic, these individuals have shown leadership and innovation to welcome residents and visitors in safe and accessible ways,” said Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “While the greater Champaign County area is showing signs of a remarkable return to pre-pandemic levels, it is thanks to individuals in the hospitality industry who help spur growth in our community.”

Karla Flannery, Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, was also on hand for the event to present a special Outside of the Ordinary Community Ambassador award to Harry Buerkett of Urbana. Buerkett represents the state at the Salt Kettle Tourism Information Center off Interstate 74 west of Danville.

“So part of our role is encouraging visitors to travel to these communities and shop to boost the local economy and sustain jobs,” Flannery explained.

DeLuce said that she expects tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels thanks to the return of conferences and meetings and the relocation of the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament to State Farm Center. In addition, the resumption of travel and visitation is creating jobs and generating local taxes that are invested back into the community.

“We need to celebrate these wins and the many people who

have contributed to making it happen,” she said.