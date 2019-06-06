Business is thriving as it approaches anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- It has been almost a year since an innovative business opened and, it's been so successful, people are lining up to be part of it.

Lodgic Everyday Community sits at the corner of Neil and Fox Drive. It opened in October and it's based on membership services. There's a full service restaurant, event space, private and open offices and childcare all under one roof.

The business idea was an experiment for the company. It's the flagship store. The owners wanted to see if the concept would be successful and they say it has been. All office spaces have been rented out. There is now a waiting list.

The director says it's a place which supports entrepreneurs, students and families. Some customers, like Nick Gaines, say it's helped to transform their business.

He says, "It's a physical space that gives us credibility to our business. So, as a real estate investor, I'm not just some guy sitting on his couch at home. I have a physical space I can bring potential clients or investors here and host business networking events here."

Lodgic plans to add more desk space soon to take care of people on the waiting list. Since this space has been successful, it's now opening in Madison, Wisconsin and Louisville, Kentucky.