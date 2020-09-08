Business is looking for help to keep their doors open after 60 years

RANTOUL, Ill (WCIA)- A Rantoul business is turning to the community for help. They’re best known for making coasters for motorcycles, even sending some as far as Germany. Crown advertising in Rantoul produces a wide range of promotional products. Ranging from key fobs to whistles, but their main item of attraction is motorcycle coasters. the owner Jack Briere says they’ve been supplying them for generations. “My dad started the business back in 1959, and it’s been three generations working in the business; every one of my siblings has had a child work in the business”, said Briere.

When things started to get tough, he reached out to some of his regular customers.

“Trying to get them to take advantage of the 19% off opportunity that I’m offering, but again, if you’re not at your normal level of income, then you’re not going to spend money on unnecessary items. Often, advertising is considered unnecessary when revenue is low.” They’ve sold motorcycle coasters as far as Australia and sent items to all 50 states, and they hope they don’t have to stop working anytime soon. If you’re interested in helping or learning more about the company, you can go to their gofundme.