Business groups ask for community input on reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The doors are open at most restaurants and businesses but that does not necessarily mean people are ready to go out.

Though some places like bars have seen people rushing to return, others are struggling to keep the lights on. Area business groups have come together to get clarity on the best way to do so.

Business organizations are asking the community to take part in a casual survey centered around customer’s feelings about reopening. A similar survey was done while moving into Phase 3 with around 1,400 people responding. The goal is to figure out what customers want businesses to do while the pandemic plays out.

“As we think about how we move into these new ways of doing things, one of the things that we want try to encourage businesses to do is to recognize what things are going to stay regardless and what are things that need to change.”

You can take the survey now until the end of this week here.