Business gives back to woman battling cancer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One Urbana business is giving back to support a local woman in her fight against cancer.

Joy Johnson is a wife and mother of four. She’s also a nurse at Carle and has been working there for the past 17 years.

But right now, she’s the one in need of help. She just began her second battle against stage four melanoma.

“It’s difficult, but I know that she has beat this before and can beat it again,” said Jamie Potts, Joy’s cousin.

Joy’s family tells us she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma five years ago. She underwent surgery and reached five years of remission in January.

But much to their devastation, the cancer is back.

“With the relapse, it was surprising because you know, after five years, that’s like the goal that once you get to the five-year mark, you’re pretty clear from there so it’s pretty shocking,” said Potts.

Her family started thinking of ways they could help. That’s when Mack’s Twin City Recycling in Urbana knew they could be of assistance.

The company will match the dollar amount and give back to Joy’s cause.

“You know, money’s sometimes hard to come by,” said Corey Mathis, the general manager with Mack’s Twin City Recycling. “Well now we have a different way that you can get involved. If you have a bag of cans, and you bring that in. Essentially that’s the same as cash without actually donating cash.”

So far, the GoFundMe page for Joy has raised over $3,000. Jamie says it’s about giving back to a woman who always gave back to her community.

“Super positive, totally upbeat, she would never ask anyone for help and always the first one to give it,” said Potts.

For more information on how you can help, you can click here.