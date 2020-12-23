Business experts explain potential impact of upcoming stimulus payments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another round of stimulus checks could hit bank accounts as early as next week, but it’s much smaller than some were hoping to receive.

We talked to Jeffery Brown, the Gies College of Business Dean at the University of Illinois. He explained his thoughts on the stimulus money and was very clear that the amount should have been much larger for a lot of Americans.

To break down the numbers for you:

Single people making less than $75,000 a year will get $600. On the other hand, married couples making up to $150,000 will get $1,200. That’s exactly half the amount of the first checks through the CARES act, and for many, not nearly enough to make a dent in the debt they’ve racked up. Brown says one of his biggest concerns is how the money is being distributed.

“I think we could have more effectively targeted it to the families that need it more, and it would have not only helped the families most in need. But it would have also had a greater stimulus effect on the macro economy, because it would be going to the families that were going to spend it, which is what we need to get, kind of, the machine running again,” said Brown.

If money is going to people who haven’t lost their jobs, for example, many of them are just putting it into their savings. Brown said that doesn’t do much to stimulate the economy.

The relief package does include an extra $300 for people on unemployment. Brown says it could have helped to actually direct more money to them, as opposed to spreading it out to include whose who have kept their jobs.

On top of the checks and the boost to unemployment, families will get $600 for dependent children. That’s up from $500 from the CARES act. The Pandemic Unemployment Program will also be extended. It covers gig workers and people who are self-employed.