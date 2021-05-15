Business Elevator seeks to usher in newest wave of entrepreneurs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–It can be difficult to get a business started, especially in the middle of a pandemic, which is why one non-profit in Champaign is helping young entrepreneurs get their feet off the ground.

The group, called Business Elevator, is launching a virtual platform to share their tips nationwide. The non-profit teaches a variety of skills, including fleshing out ideas, and finding the best way to advertise yourself.

Its founder Mark Pelmore said the goal of Business Elevator is to increase the number of businesses owned and operated by people of color, while encouraging more people in town to become entrepreneurs.

“When you look around the country, more individuals are turning to entrepreneurship as their longterm plans,” Pelmore said. “So now there’s more of a need for businesses like us, that want to help businesses get resources and grow.”

You’ll be able to download their app for your phone on June 3rd. It’ll include all of the business’ lectures while allowing you to network with other nearby businesses.