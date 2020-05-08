Business donates to charities in fight against virus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A local business is sharing the wealth and donating more than $30,000 to three community organizations.

EnvirOx is increasing its annual charitable contributions to combat the impact of COVID-19. EnvirOx is giving $10,000 each to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. It’s also coordinated a monthly contribution to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area.

The company’s executive team chose the organizations based on work they’re doing in the local community to directly impact the lives of those in need. A community staple for more than 20-years, EnvirOx innovated hydrogen peroxide cleaning technology to create more environmentally friendly and less toxic products which still perform effectively.

