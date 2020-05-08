Business donates to charities in fight against virus

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A local business is sharing the wealth and donating more than $30,000 to three community organizations.
EnvirOx is increasing its annual charitable contributions to combat the impact of COVID-19. EnvirOx is giving $10,000 each to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. It’s also coordinated a monthly contribution to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area.
The company’s executive team chose the organizations based on work they’re doing in the local community to directly impact the lives of those in need. A community staple for more than 20-years, EnvirOx innovated hydrogen peroxide cleaning technology to create more environmentally friendly and less toxic products which still perform effectively.
