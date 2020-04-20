Bus company helps with groceries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Grocery delivery has been a popular option for people to shop. To help with the increase in orders, Harvest Market in Champaign is partnering with another business to get people what they need.

Two weeks ago, Peoria Charter had to lay off a majority of its workers. Nobody was chartering buses because of the pandemic, but recently the company got a grant from the Paycheck Protection Program. About 40 people are back to work and to keep them busy, Peoria Charter is teaming up with Harvest Market.

“We’re really excited about giving back to the community, because this PPP loan is taxpayers dollars,” says co-owner James Wang. “We definitely want to use it to be productive for the community.”

Harvest Market already had to hire 10 extra workers to focus on its delivery program. Unlike other grocery stores, they do the collection and delivery in-house. When Peoria Charter reached out, they say they could not say no.

The grocery store is waive all delivery fees now that they are using some of Peoria Charter’s vehicles. They are going to deliver every day of the week, and they expect to do about three to five deliveries an hour.

Peoria Charter is using its vans instead of the big charter buses. They say they still clean them thoroughly after each shift.

“Whenever these vehicles come back, we sanitize them completely to be ready for the next shifts,” says Wang. “Areas that drivers touch, areas that hold the groceries or whatever cargo they’re delivering, it’s being completely sanitized. We want to get the word out that we’re being safe about this.”

Monday was the first day Peoria Charter helped out with deliveries. They say the program could be expanded depending on hose successful this launch is.