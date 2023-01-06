URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana Middle School is facing “major” damage to their main gym after frozen pipes burst over winter break.

In an email to a parent, Principal Derrick Cooper said maintenance crews have been working hard to save the gym floor. But, it has created issues for P.E. classes. Cooper said the locker rooms were also affected, so students won’t be changing for class until they’re repaired.

WCIA-3 crews reached out to the district for several days for a comment but have not heard back. Read the full email from Cooper below.