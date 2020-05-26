Burglar cashes in at car wash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities hope the public can help solve a burglary. It happened between 6 – 7 am, Thursday, April 16, at Le Wash, in the 1900-block of Bradley Avenue, Champaign.

The subject entered the facility and damaged the coin dispensers collecting about $3,000. Surveillance cameras captured the crime.

The suspect appears to be male, white, 6′, 180 lbs. He appears to be wearing a dark-colored hat, zip-up hoodie with writing on the front and jeans. He was driving a black sedan, possibly a Subaru.





Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com