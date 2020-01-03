Bureau plans seminars for legacy farms

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — 70 percent of all farmland is going to change hands over the next two decades.

That inspired the Illinois Farm Bureau to host seminars around the state to help older and younger generations start talking about how that land may change hands after one generation passes. Macon County Farm Bureau Executive Director Tim Stock says conversations may be the best way to get younger people into the business.

“This is important for anybody,” says Stock. “A lot of farmers want to see the legacy of their farm continue for generations down the road. A lot of guys I talked to say they want their children, their grandkids to continue to farm. Well this is how they do it. They have to plan for that to happen and this is how to start it.”

A Central Illinois seminar is happening Feb. 26 in Champaign. The Farm Bureau is bringing in a specialist to help spark those conversations.