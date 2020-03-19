Burden for truck drivers eating on the road

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Truck drivers are dealing with a lot during the coronavirus pandemic, and one issue is where they are going to eat.

A lot of drivers do not bring food with them on the road and rely on the restaurants in truck stops across the country. In Oakwood, truck stops still have food available for the drivers, but because of the ban on dine-in restaurants in Illinois they are required to take it to their cab and eat there.

“We’re trying to do a job and we can’t get nothing to eat,” says veteran trucker Rick Fradette. “Fortunately we can still park, but who knows how long before they stop us from parking in groups like the truck stop here.”

Truck stops like the Love’s in Oakwood have had to close the dining rooms in their attached restaurants but they are keeping the counters open for drivers to come in and make orders.

Even with the inconvenience, a lot of the drivers say they do not think their job has gotten harder. They say they will go about it business as usual until things go back to normal.

“The job is the same no matter what,” says Fradette. “You pick up your load and you take it off and deliver it wherever it’s got to go. Then go after the next one and run it to the next place.”

Love’s Travel Stops also announced Wednesday they were closing their gaming rooms in Illinois. That includes locations in Decatur and LeRoy.