BUNN-o-matic shooting case will remain open, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 interviews and three months later, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow says officers are still searching for a motive in a June 26 shooting at BUNN-o-Matic that left two victims dead at the scene and one woman dead in the hospital a day later.

“While we have theories as to why this occurred, it would be negligent to disclose this information without evidence to support it,” Winslow said. “At this point… there’s not a whole lot of additional information. …I don’t foresee any other briefings unless additional information comes to light.”

Police do believe that 48-year-old Michael Collins planned the shooting before executing it that day, he said, adding that the victims were targeted. He had an active FOID card and police found two handguns in the vehicle he was driving.

Collins, who, like the victims, worked at the factory, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shooting, Winslow said. He had been a 22-year-employee and while he had minor infractions in his personnel file, there was nothing recent that indicated to police that a shooting was imminent.

Police showed an image of inside the factory where two victims and the shooter worked together.

Police were called to the factory at 1400 Stevenson Drive around 11:03 that morning for reports of multiple shots fired.

Collins, who was an active employee, had fled the scene by the time police arrived around a minute later. Collins was found dead in his vehicle by the Morgan County Sheriff’s office around 1:49 p.m.

Winslow said that he and the three victims came to work around 7 a.m. and reported to work in a welding area. At the time of the shooting, Winslow said there were 175 employees total in the factory. Every law enforcement agency in Sangamon County responded to the scene that day.

Two victims were found inside the building; another was found in the parking lot. The two victims who died were both white males — 61-year-old Bill Gibbons and 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller, both of Springfield.

54-year-old Marsha Strumpher died at St. John’s Hospital a day later from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting; Winslow said Friday that Collins had initially walked by Strumpher in a parking lot as she spoke to someone else.

He turned back and subsequently shot her, Winslow said.

The victims and shooter were all coworkers who worked in the same area of the factory, Winslow said, but emphasized police still do not know what led up to the shooting.

Police were denied a search warrant for Collins’ medical records since he killed himself. A toxicology report revealed Collins was on medication used to treat anxiety and depression, as well as painkillers.

Springfield police are waiting on electronic records from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, he added.

The case will remain open.