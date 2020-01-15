Bundle Up hopes to coat the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area effort is in its second year of providing for the community. Bundle Up is collecting donations of winter clothing, primarily for adults, coordinated by a student group to benefit Canteen Run.





All Champaign Park District facilities and El Toro Restaurants are serving as drop-off sites. Other partner organizations include the City of Champaign, Dharitree Ecosphere and Moody Air Force Base (based in Georgia).

The Canteen Run distributes food and clothing to the homeless and those in need multiple nights a week.