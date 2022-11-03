BUCKLEY, Ill., (WCIA) — If you live in Iroquois County, you’ll see two questions about the Buckley Fire Protection District on your ballot.

One is about their Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the other is about the Buckley Fire District.

Fire Chief Tyler Ecker said each question asks for a 0.1% tax increase, and that money will go into their general fund.

He said trustees will then decide how to use it, generally on equipment and maintenance supplies.

Ecker added that the department received a $26,000 grant last year to buy refurbished air packs and masks.

He said they bought a new ambulance seven years ago, and a new fire engine 15 years ago.