Brothers set good example for second graders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It can be hard to get a classroom full of second graders to sit still for more than ten minutes, but Joe and Joseph Mapson had the full attention of Marion Wyatt’s class Thursday.

The Mapsons were sitting in the same situation as those second graders over 30 years ago in Wyatt’s class. Now, their old teacher wants them to influence her students today.

They told the 20 or so students in the Garden Hills Academy class that focus and listening will help each of them achieve whatever they want. The brothers were in town after recently being inducted into the Concordia-St. Paul Hall of Fame for their time playing football there.

They had Wyatt starting in second grade in 1988. She wanted to bring them to class to show her students what they are able to achieve. The brothers shared stories on what helped them succeed and stayed to pass out reading tests. They say they love giving back and being a positive example for their community.

“When you’re sitting there in a second grade class, you would never dream in a thousand years you would be in a position where you can come back and you can speak to kids,” says Joseph Mapson. “Hopefully that will touch them in a positive way.”

Joseph Mapson was a preschool teacher for 13 years after college. He says Wyatt and his other teachers in Champaign were a big reason as to why he went into it.