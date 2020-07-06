Breaking News
Broomcorn Fest canceled

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — What would have been Arcola’s 50th Broomcorn Festival has become the latest addition to a growing list of canceled summer events in Central Illinois.

Organizers announced on Facebook late-morning Monday they “sadly” have to cancel the event this year, and would see everyone again in 2021.

The festival was set for September 11 – 13. Celebrating the city’s heritage as the “Broomcorn Capital of the World,” it has showcased broom-making, broom activities, arts and crafts vendors, a 5K and 10K race, a large parade, and free entertainment.

