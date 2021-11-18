DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The recent Christmas displays donated to Kennekuk County Park are very special to many community members…

For several years, Charles E. “Chuck” Brooks and Rita Hyer have put up amazing Christmas displays outside of their home. After Chuck passed away in February, his family has decided to donate the holiday displays to Kennekuk County Park.

“It’s been difficult for me to think about Christmas without Chuck, but I’m excited to see it all come together,” Rita said in a Facebook post to announce the change in location of the Christmas displays.

According to Lara Danzl, the Environmental Education Supervisor and Volunteer Coordinator of the Vermilion County Conservation District (VCCD), Chuck was a highly valued member of the VCCD Board of Trustees from 2002 to 2007. He was a big supporter of the Conversation District Park.

The Christmas displays from the Brooks family will be set up in the Bunker Hill Historic Area, located inside the Kennekuk County Park.

Danzl said the displays fit in perfectly with the holiday lights that the Bunker Hill Historic Area already has, which have been open to the public for over 23 years.

“By adding in the Brooks Family Christmas light displays, it’s not only a place for us to show appreciation for Chuck and the time that he had on our Board of Trustees, but it also adds to the holiday atmosphere that we have with our light show,” said Danzl.

The holiday lights will be set up in different zones around the Bunker Hill Historic Area. It will be a one-way direction of traffic when people drive by to watch the displays. There will be signage to instruct people on their way through the area.

VCCD officials said they are accepting donations to help with the electrical cost of the lights. Donations will also help if they need to repair or replace any of the lights. There will be a donation box set up near the Christmas displays. People can also give donations through PayPal to the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation.

The light displays will officially be open on December 5. They will be on every night from dusk to 8 p.m. until January 2.

The light displays will be free and open to everyone.