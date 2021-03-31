Broken telephone pole repaired after leaning dangerously for days

HUME, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Michael Eads said a damaged telephone pole has been fixed after leaning dangerously for days.

Eads said an emergency locate order to replace the pole was issued after WCIA reported on the issue.

Chandra Gerberding had voiced concerns after winds from Thursday night’s storms had shifted the pole, leaving it dangerously leaning over her home.

She reached out to Frontier to fix it. They took photos the next day, but didn’t hear back for a while.

“They didn’t follow through,” Eads said on Tuesday. “Nothing’s been done.”

Gerberding had been worried that the pole, which was resting on power lines, would be a safety risk for her kids.

After the pole was fixed, Eads said Gerberding was a “happy homeowner.”