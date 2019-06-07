Broken restaurant windows

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Employees at a fast food restaurant discovered two broken windows when they came into work Friday morning.

The manager at Culver's, off of Prospect Avenue on Marketview Drive, says a rock was thrown through the windows and shattered them.

Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage to get a timeline of when the damage took place.

They do not believe anyone entered into the building. The restaurant is open for business. The windows were boarded up for the time being.