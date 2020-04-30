Bright Spots Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois is getting brighter despite the stay-at-home directive to keep people from being infected with the deadly coronavirus during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

People are sharing smiles although they’re certainly taking the necessary precautions as seen at a gas station on Neil Street in Champaign recently.

Petula is POM-TREE service dog at the ready. She’s sharing a social media hello to students everywhere.

Andrea’s 9-year old son caught three catfish and he didn’t even have to play hookey to do it.

Sherry is proud of her mask making super power and isn’t afraid to share it.

Finn and his dad, Mitch, went on a mushroom hunt as part of the day’s nature lesson during homeschooling.

10-year old Lily got a heated shout-out from the Farmer City Fire Department when they showed up to her home five miles out in the country. Other friends drove through the barnyard to help Lily celebrate her milestone birthday: not only a decade, but double digits and quarantine compliant!











Don celebrated his 90th birthday at the Windsor of Savoy with his wife, Wanda. The couple’s four children surprised them via video chat since they couldn’t gather in person to sing Don Happy Birthday.