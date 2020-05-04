Bright Spots Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More people are taking advantage of staying at home to create Bright Spots to make memories during the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Jackson is sharpening his athletic abilities by shooting hoops and slam dunking.



Alice (middle row, second from left) celebrated her 92nd birthday on Zoom with her children and grandchildren. Alice’s husband celebrated his 93rd birthday a few months ago.



Dave, a long-time employee of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center was released Thursday after recovering from COVID-19. People lined the calls to cheer him on his trip home.



Jan celebrated her birthday on Zoom with members of her family.



Dustin spent four years creating BB-8, just in time for May the 4th be with you! He spent more than 300 hours of 3D printing, wiring, programming, sanding, painting, etc. His model is “movie accurate” with a fully functional head, sounds and lights.



An April snow provided just what James needed to show his patriotic spirit in Campton Hills.



Jennifer and Gavin share some mother-son bonding time in the warming sunshine.



Cocoa and Comet are perfect examples of “down dog” while sunning on their back porch in Strasburg.







In Savoy, Hershey is excited about being able to run free outside.