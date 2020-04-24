Bright Spot: Sharing her talents

DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — A hairdresser who sews as a hobby has flipped the script on her daily activities. Phyllis Jansen has taken up the needle and thread and scissors and fabric.

She’s taking a hiatus from trimming hair to make PPE for those in need. An area heating and air conditioning company requested 30 masks for its workers. Then, Hilltop Nursing Home, in Charleston, found out about her secret passion and put in an order for 50 gowns.

Phyllis hesitated at first, but with the help of a sister and sister-in-law she turned out dozens of quality products for essential workers. Phyllis says she made her masks with flannel as a liner because it’s supposed to provide more effective protection.

As much as she’s enjoyed sharing her hobby with those workers taking the brunt of the global pandemic, Phyllis says she’s not taking any more orders. She’s probably ready to get back to styling the hair of her clients who also depend on her skills and talent.