CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Mike Epstein has been ready to go for more than a month. Coming off a season ending knee injury, the Illinois redshirt junior was a full participant at training camp in August before the Big Ten postponed the fall. That decision was overturned last Wednesday, with the league announcing the first games will kick off Oct. 24. Even though Epstein doesn't want to wait, the Illini starting running back reflected during a Zoom call with media on Wednesday that the extra rest and recovery time has been good.

"Even though we all wanted to play as soon as possible, I think I can use this to my advantage and try to help my teammates the best way I can," Epstein said.