NATIONAL (WCIA) -- You can get text alerts for many things, including when your package is about to be delivered. However, the Federal Trade Commission and other organizations said there are some text alerts that promise a headache instead of the arrival of your latest Amazon find.

Some scammers send a text message with fake shipping information and give you a link to click. The messages include mail-carriers like the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx. FTC officials said you should be cautious when you receive a message you were not expecting. Additionally, the Better Business Bureau said package delivery carriers will never contact you through an unsolicited call or text.