Bright Spot: RPC distributes food & supplies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county’s Regional Planning Commission is caring for area families during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Its Early Childhood Education program distributed food and supplies three times this month for families with kids.







The first distribution included almost 80 boxes to feed more than 200-kids for two meals a day for five days. The second distribution saw more than 160 boxes feeding more than 460 kids given away.







Families also received diapers, wipes, toilet paper, educational activities, watercolor sets and community resource information. Almost three dozen RPC employees volunteered for the events.