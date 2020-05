UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A U of I physics professor made a music video to help her students get through the last few days before finals.

The song, “Quarantine All Star” is a parody of Smash Mouth’s hit song, “All Star.” This isn’t Maggie Sachs Mahmood’s first time getting creative. She used to make science and math-themed music videos for her high school students when she taught in Boston and Baltimore.

