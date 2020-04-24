Bright Spot: Parade planned for seniors

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Accolade Healthcare of Paxton is planning to keep residents entertained while giving well-deserved nods to long-term healthcare professionals Tuesday. It’s hosting a drive-through parade as a creative way to remain socially distant while promoting psycho-social welfare of residents, staff and the community at large.

The event is a thank you to healthcare workers as well who continue to be on the front lines and still come to work with passion and courage to face the daily challenges and increased precautions of the pandemic. It will give residents a chance to get out in the fresh air and hopefully have a chance to see relatives who haven’t been able to visit.