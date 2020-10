CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- When you choose to work at Illini Contractors Supply, you're more than just a worker. "My employees are family, and I treat them as such," said Dave York, Illini Contractors Supply owner.

York says that bond was broken by their former office manager Joan Chenoweth. She started working at the company about 16 years ago. She handled tasks like paying bills, making deposits, and helping run the business. "I trusted her, totally did and about 12 years into that I noticed there were some discrepancies. I'd just hired a new accountant, and it came to his attention immediately and called the police and we proceeded from there," said York.