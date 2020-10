CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A high demand is making it hard for anyone to get a gun. Not only is it taking longer to get a FOID card, but there are a lot fewer guns available, too.

Right now, people with expired FOID cards have an extension, but that doesn't apply to anyone trying to get a new one. It's only for people whose cards expired after March 9th. They get another 18 months to renew after the disaster proclamation ends.