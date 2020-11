MACON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Meridian Middle School organization thought they would have to cancel their annual drive for a local food pantry. However, now their advisor said they will be able to make a great donation.

Mindy Deckard, who has been an advisor for the Meridian Junior Honor Society for four years, said for the past 20 years they have collected cans for the Blue Mound Food Pantry. With the ongoing pandemic, school leaders were afraid to bring in the canned goods if for some reason they needed to switch to full-remote--they are currently using a blended plan. They were concerned about having the cans in the school and not being able to get them donated in their desired time frame.