SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- With Congress sending $7.5 billion in federal Coronavirus relief funds to the state of Illinois, state legislators are starting to debate how much of the money should go towards paying down old bills, how they might divvy up any remaining funds, and who gets the final say on how to spend it.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza has already said that "any federal funds that come into the state of Illinois are spoken for." Aides in her office said she plans to use the money to pay down old debts or repay money the state borrowed from the U.S. Federal Reserve.