CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Brenda Smith Manning has lived in Garden Hills neighborhood for 20 years, and two decades ago she says there were a lot more people on her street. "Most of them all had families and bar-b-ques," said Smith Manning.

However, Smith Manning says that's changed. There are empty yards where children once played. The city plans to demolish 46 properties on Hedge Road, that's where Smith Manning lives, and one on Joanne lane. That's because of a problem that keeps trickling down her path, flooding. "I've watched a lot of the water, and it flows down through the street on both sides. It kind of gets a little thick," said Smith Manning, "and then the smell, it's just unbearable."