ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's been a tough year for businesses across the board. However, despite the pandemic and economic crisis, many have managed to stay afloat.

We know this has been especially hard on restaurants. For some, though, they are able to just rely more on delivery and pickups. Indoor dining brought in about 30 to 40 percent of profits for Monical's in Arcola before the pandemic. General Manager Doug Cisna says customers have actually helped them make up for those losses.