URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a new way to test for antibodies. This can give people results in just 15 minutes. This one only needs a drop of blood. The other ones require more than that.

This blood sample also doesn't have to be sent away to another lab for testing and can be processed on-site. Each tests only costs $2 to perform. One of the reasons this new method is important is because it will allow people who've had the COVID-19 vaccine to see how well it worked.