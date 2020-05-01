Bright Spot: Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It seems Central Illinois is getting brighter despite the stay-at-home directive to keep people from being infected with the deadly coronavirus during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Bailee isn’t letting a health crisis stop her from celebrating her graduation from Parkland College’s Nursing Program. She’s ready to start practicing her profession.

Mike had knee surgery and went to his sister’s house to recuperate. His niece, Kymberly, and her 2-year old son, Aydan, left him a message to get well quick!

Mahomet-Seymour 6th grade language arts teacher, Kari White, celebrates her 24th birthday!

Cece, 5, and Bee, 9, are celebrating their birthdays with a tropical flair. Their dance party is in honor of their Aunt Kalei. They say, “Thank you for keeping us safe working on the front lines! We love you & we’re thinking of you!”

Lucy Mae turned 100-years old. She lives at Heritage Woods of Charleston. Family and friends helped her celebrate with lots of love and a drive-by parade.



















Sophia is perfecting her culinary skills with a homemade funnel cake.