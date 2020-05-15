Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

6th grade social emotional learning and English language arts teacher, Gina Romer, is a recipient of the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Romer teaches at Springfield’s Ulysses S. Grant Middle School. She’s one of ten 4th – 8th grade teachers in the state to receive the award. This year, all were notified and honored when students, parents and colleagues took part in surprise parades through their neighborhoods.

Margaret’s granddaughter, Dylan is Zooming with her kindergarten class at Salt Fork with the best study buddy, Max.

Gus, Penny and Clover, of St. Louis, are Facetiming a great game of Yahtzee with parents/grandparents in Gibson City.

Chris and Steve are proud of Silkie, the Great Black Hunter.

Corey captured the “Flight of the Bumblebee” in his backyard just as spring sprung.